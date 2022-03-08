Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast
Mild and less breezy

Expect sunny and mild conditions today with far less breezy conditions as a departing storm system moves farther into the upper plains.

Yesterday winds topped out at the 30mph mark in Palm Springs, and close to that at Thermal, too.

Today will be full of sunshine, but by late tomorrow and into Thursday a few clouds creep back into the picture.

Highs today will be slightly warmer than yesterday's 73.

We hit 78 tomorrow, but then the quick moving system coming in late Wednesday we leave us breezy and cooler for Thursday.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

