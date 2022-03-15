Another warm day ahead

Highs topped out at 86 in Palm Springs yesterday and 87 in Thermal, today will be similar if not a degree or two warmer. High pressure continues to dominate the Southwest while a weak storm moves through the Pacific Northwest.

The clouds associated with that trough will slide through overnight, so expect partly cloudy skies tonight, returning to sunshine with some offshore winds developing tomorrow.

Today highs are headed a couple of degrees higher than yesterday, and we will remain warmer than normal all week long.

Over the weekend, another weak front moves across SoCal that will result in partly cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and a slight chance of showers late Saturday into Sunday.