Offshore winds and mild temps

Today offshore winds continue to flow across SoCal, prompting a Wind Advisory for mountains and I.E. communities until 11 a.m.

It's been fairly calm across the Valley despite those Santa Ana winds.

Those winds will ease as we move into the afternoon, with a front approaching that will provide us with some big changes in the forecast late Saturday.

Highs on this St. Patrick's Day will top out in the mid-80s for a comfortable afternoon and evening for Village Fest in Palm Springs tonight.

Saturday a front moves through increasing winds, and giving us the slightest chance of showers overnight into early Sunday morning. Sunday will be breezy with highs below average (81).

90s on tap for next week!