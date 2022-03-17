Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast
By
Published 8:44 AM

Offshore winds and mild temps

Today offshore winds continue to flow across SoCal, prompting a Wind Advisory for mountains and I.E. communities until 11 a.m.

It's been fairly calm across the Valley despite those Santa Ana winds.

Those winds will ease as we move into the afternoon, with a front approaching that will provide us with some big changes in the forecast late Saturday.

Highs on this St. Patrick's Day will top out in the mid-80s for a comfortable afternoon and evening for Village Fest in Palm Springs tonight.

Saturday a front moves through increasing winds, and giving us the slightest chance of showers overnight into early Sunday morning. Sunday will be breezy with highs below average (81).

90s on tap for next week!

First Alert Forecast

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

