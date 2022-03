After a windy weekend, some Wind Advisories are still in place surrounding the Valley today.

Strongest gusts were running in the lower 30mph range yesterday and last night.

By this evening you can expect winds to settle down nicely, and that holds true for the remainder of the week as well.

Highs begin to warm significantly starting today as we look for highs near 85 this afternoon.

The latter part of the week brings highs in the mid 90s!