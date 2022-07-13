Heat AND humidity envelope the forecast

The heat has been consistent since the weekend, but now humidity is rising as well. Dew points will remain in the 50s today, making it less comfortable out there.

Highs today will still register in the low one-teens, so we'll see little relief from summer temps the next few days.

The broad ridge of high pressure remains intact and hovering over the Four Corners region, bringing in the heat and now humidity.

Tomorrow, we'll see passing clouds the chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the mountains and high desert communities.

We do dry out a bit, but won't cool off much into next week.