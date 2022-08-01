Flood watch for the mountains and high desert

A Flood Watch will be in effect today from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. for the mountains of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as well as high desert communities. The potential for thunderstorms isn't as great as it was over the weekend, but storms are still a threat.

Dew points remains quite high, so expect a good bit of humidity throughout the day.

Highs will be running below average due to the humidity lingering.

In the rest of the week, we dry out a bit and also see slightly hotter daytime highs. Monsoonal moisture returns to the forecast by Friday.