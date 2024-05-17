Skip to Content
Weather Insider: We’re seeing more fire weather days

Spencer Blum
Just about every region of the country sees some form of wildfire, with some seeing far more than others. In Particular, areas in the west tend to see the highest number of days with fire weather conditions.

Over the last 50 years, many areas have also seen an increase in the number of fire weather days per year. Many of the places with the greatest increases are in the West. However, parts of the Southeast and Northeast have seen some the biggest increases east of the Mississippi.

Here in the deserts of California, we have seen one of the largest increases in fire weather days of anywhere in the country. We now experience more than 60 extra days of fire weather condition compared to the 1970s.

Spencer Blum

