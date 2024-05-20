Skip to Content
First Alert Weather Insider

Weather Insider: May Gray explained

Spencer Blum
By
Published 6:27 PM

During the month of May, ocean waters off the coast of Southern California tend to be at their coldest point. The water acts to cool down the air just above it. This creates a temperature inversion where the warmer air sits above the cooler air. Clouds often form at the boundary of the cool and warm air.

During the day, the marine layer/temperature inversion moves inland. This brings cloud cover to cities all along the SoCal coast.

May gray/June gloom are two names for the same phenomenon. As we move into the summer and temperatures rise even more, the oceans start to warm and the persistent gray clouds begin to weaken. As well the shift of winds associated with the summer monsoon helps to hamper the phenomenon.

Article Topic Follows: First Alert Weather Insider

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content