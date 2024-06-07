Skip to Content
Weather Insider: El Niño update, June 2024

Spencer Blum
Published 10:34 PM

El Nino and La Nina are two of three phases (the third is the neutral phase) of ENSO (the El Nino Southern Oscillation) and are characterized by sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

During a La Nina phase, the tradewinds strengthen over the Pacific. This brings cold water from off the coast of South America into the equatorial Pacific, leading to cooler-than-average temperatures in the Pacific.

La Nina has many impacts across the globe. Here in the US, it pushes the jet stream north. This causes wetter and cooler conditions for the northern tier of the nation. It also causes warmer and drier conditions for the southern tier of the country. La Nina is also associated with a more active Atlantic hurricane season. This is partly why the National Hurricane Center has issued such an aggressive forecast this year.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

