Weather Insider: An End to El Niño

As of June 13, 2024, El Niño conditions are over and we are now in the neutral phase of the ENSO cycle. The neutral phase represents when ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean are less than 0.5°C warmer or cooler than average.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting the arrival of La Niña conditions sometime in the next few months. Specifically, they give a 65% chance of La Niña forming between July and September. La Niña pushed the jet stream north and typically leads to a wetter and cooler winter for the northern part of the nation and warmer and drier weather for the southern tier of the nation. La Niña also is associated with a more active Atlantic hurricane season.

A gif of the change in ocean temperatures over the last few months can be seen below. You can clearly see the increase in cooler ocean waters in the key regions coming off of the coast of South America.