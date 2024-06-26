Weather Insider: Warm overnight temperatures provide little relief

High heat in the afternoons is one thing. But when our overnight low temperatures also stay warm, it increases the risk of heat illnesses as we don't get much relief from the heat. Here in Palm Springs, we used to experience four of these combined hot days/nights back in the 1970s. But over the last ten years, we now see 10 of these such days, a 2.5x increase!

Across the nation, more than 200 cities now experience more of these intense summertime day/night heat events. However, the effect is a bit more muted in portions of the Midwest and Great Plains.

It is crucial to always practice heat safety both during the day and at night. It's important to stay hydrated and wear light clothing in high temperatures. You should also familiarize yourself with the symptoms of both heat stroke and heat exhaustion in case you or someone you're with experiences heat illness(es).