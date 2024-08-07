Weather Insider: A recap of Hurricane Debby so far

Hurricane Debby became the fourth named storm and the second hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season over the past weekend. It became a hurricane less than twelve hours before making landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida as a category 1 storm. The average date of formation of the second Atlantic hurricane is August 26th. It happened on August, 4th this year.

After moving through much of north Florida and south Georgia, it eventually moved back over the Atlantic near Savannah, GA. The storm, now a tropical storm, has significantly slowed and is virtually stalled off the coast of South Carolina. Up to half a foot of rain is still expected for some areas.

Tropical Storm Debby is expected to make landfall once again later this evening in South Carolina before moving north through the mid-Atlantic and New England states.