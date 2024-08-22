Weather Insider: Wet Bulb Globe Temperature

The wet bulb globe temperature, or WBGT, is a fairly obscure meteorological measurement specially used to determine how safe it is for people to do activities outdoors. It is commonly used by schools and outdoor workers. It is calculated by taking measurements with three different types of thermometers: the wet bulb, the dry bulb, and the black globe thermometer.

To get the actual WBGT, the measurements from the instruments mentioned above are passed through a special equation. The output of the equation is the WBGT, which can then be compared to a chart to determine how safe it is to do physical activity outdoors and if modifications need to be made.