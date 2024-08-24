Skip to Content
Weather Insider: Tropical Storm Hone

As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Hone is just off the coast of Hawaii. Maximum sustained winds are sitting at roughly 65 MPH and a fairly weak central pressure of 1000mb. A Tropical Storm Warning is currently in place for the island of Hawaii and the waters surrounding the other islands.

You can see the latest satellite imagery below. The storm is wide-reaching but thankfully fairly disorganized with little to no growth or strengthening expected. Many of the other Hawaiian islands are partially under various other weather alerts such as Red Flag warnings and High Surf Advisories.

