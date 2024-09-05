Weather Insider: September Outlook

September is a crucial month as it represents the transition from summer into fall. Here in the Coachella Valley, September is one of those months where we see the average high temperature fall relatively rapidly. Summer is definitely sticking around for a bit longer though as we continue to feel excessively hot temperatures this week. Across much of the West, the Great Plains, parts of the Midwest, New England, and Florida warmer-than-usual conditions are most likely. Many Mid-Atlantic states, however, are likely to experience cooler-than-usual conditions this month.

In terms of precipitation, the Pacific Northwest, Southern Plains, and the Southeast all look to have a somewhat wetter-than-average month. Conversely, much of the northern tier of the nation, as well as the four-corners region, look to have a slightly drier September than usual.

Let's turn our attention to the drought situation. In general, warmer temperatures and decreased precipitation across parts of the West are most likely to lead to a persistence or worsening of the drought situation. East of the Rockies is a bit more of a mixed bag. Some areas are likely to see drought persistence or development while others may see drought improvement. We will continue to closely monitor drought conditions throughout California and the Southwest.

You can learn more here: https://www.climate.gov/news-features/understanding-climate/us-climate-outlook-september-2024