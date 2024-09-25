Weather Insider: Tracking Hurricane Helene

The First Alert Weather Team is very closely monitoring Hurricane Helene and its imminent impacts on the United States. As of 11 AM Wednesday, Helene is a category 1 hurricane and will enter the Gulf of Mexico shortly. From there it is expected to grow in size and strength as it approaches the Florida Panhandle.

The graphic below shows the active watches and warnings across the state, storm surge forecasts, and spaghetti models. Just about every inch of the state is under a Tropical Storm Warning as denoted by the darker red color. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for much of the Big Bend region as denoted by the red-orange color. The highlighted colors against the coast denote the areas with the strongest storm surge risks. The spaghetti plots are largely in agreement that the FL Panhandle will take the brunt of the impacts of the storm. Some small movements in the exact trajectory are expected, so we will track the storm closely.