Weather Insider: Winters are warming across the nation

Across the nation, winters are getting consistently warmer. Since 1970, winters have warmed by an average of 4° Fahrenheit across more than 230 cities. The most significant warming is being fest east of the Rocky Mountains, with the upper midwest and northeast seeing an average warming of 5.5°F and 5°F respectively.

Closer to home, Riverside County now experiences an average winter temperature approximately 2.1°F warmer compared to the 1970s. It's a little bit different for us here on the valley floor. The Coachella Valley has seen little change in our wintertime temperatures over the decades. This is largely thanks to our local mountains. Just because our winter temperatures have not changed much does not mean we are not impacted by climate change. We just see much more warming in the summer months compared to the winter months.