Weather Insider: Changes in the trend of leading causes of deaths from hurricanes

Historically, storm surge has been the leading cause of (direct) deaths from hurricanes. Interestingly, however, between 2013 and 2022, freshwater flooding accounted for the lion's share of direct deaths (according to the National Hurricane Center). This is likely the result of a wide array of different factors. One of those factors is the improved and increased messaging from agencies like the National Weather Service. Another factor is climate change.

Dr. Garner explained to us that as the planet continues to warm, storms will become wetter. This will bring more moisture to areas farther inland. Also, the warmer temperatures (both on land and in the water) will continue to allow storms to grow bigger and stronger.