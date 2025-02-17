Tracking flooding, winter storms, and extreme cold across the nation

A large system moved across much of the country the other day, dumping several inches of rain across several states. So far, the most severe impacts have been felt in Kentucky. Much of the state has seen at least 3 inches of rain with some areas seeing more than 6 inches. This has led to widespread flooding with multiple flood warnings still in place across the south, particularly for rivers and their surrounding areas.

Aside from the lingering flood risks, there are a number of various winter weather advisories in place across a large swath of the nation. The dark blue shading extending from the northern plains down into Texas represents an Extreme Cold Warning. This comes as the polar jetstream dips south and brings a blast of arctic air to the US. Some areas, particularly in North Dakota and Montana, could see temperatures as low as -60°F!

There are also winter storm watches and warnings extending from the central plains all the way into eastern Kentucky and Tennessee. This comes as a result of cold air interacting with warmer, more moist air coming from the Gulf of Mexico.

As mentioned before the arctic blast will bring bone-chilling temperatures to much of the central corridor of the nation. Areas to the north are already experiencing frigid temperatures with wind chills more than 35 degrees below zero in Bismark, ND... in the mid-afternoon! The arctic air will make its way south by Tuesday.