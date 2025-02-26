Skip to Content
Weather Insider: The first 90° day

Spencer Blum
Published 6:25 PM

The Coachella Valley is world-renowned for many things ranging from architecture to music festivals to, of course, our hot weather. On average, we typically see our first 90° day around March 11th. That's about 70 days into the year. Taking a look at the graphic below, we can see a decent spread in the first 90° day occurrence over the last 11 years. Some years, like 2023 and 2024, saw the first 90° day happen in April while others, like 2021, saw it happen in January.

But what does this mean for temperatures heading into the summer? Well, in short, not much. 2023 and 2024 are good examples. The first 90° day(s) happened about a month behind schedule yet both years went on to be the warmest year(s) on record here at home and across the globe.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

