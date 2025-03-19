Weather Recap: February 2025

February 2025 was beautiful if not a bit on the warmer side. Of the 28 days in the month, all but 4 were above average. Two days were below average and two days matched the seasonal average. The month was also notable for reaching 90° for the first time in 2025, roughly two weeks ahead of schedule. No records were broken in February, but the highest temperature was 97° on the 26th.

The average high temperature for the month was 80.7°F, the warmest February in 9 years. The average of all the years listed in the graphic below is 75.3°F, so by all metrics, February 2025 was much warmer than usual.

But what about precipitation? February is typically our second wettest month of the year with an average of 1.11 inches of rain. This year, February only saw 0.87 inches of rain with 0.86 inches falling on the 13th. This comes after multiple months of lackluster precipitation and did little to combat the worsening drought conditions throughout the Coachella Valley.