Weather Insider: Heavier Rainfall Rates

It's no secret that temperatures across the world are only continuing to warm. One of the most fundamental rules of atmospheric science tells us that warmer air can hold more moisture. In fact, for every degree Fahrenheit of warming, the atmosphere can hold 4% more moisture.

Almost every part of the country has seen an increase in rainfall rates since the 1970s. The only part of the nation that isn't seeing an increase is Hawaii. On the other side of the spectrum, areas like the northeast and the midwest are seeing some of the biggest increases. This is because there is just more moisture available in these areas in the for of rivers and lakes.