Weather Insider: Earth Day 2025

Happy Earth Day! Today marks the 55th Earth Day, going all the way back to 1970. In that time period, the planet has seen significant warming. Across the US, every single state has experienced warming. Of the 242 cities Climate Central analyzed, 240 have seen warming since 1970. That's more than 99%! Alaska has seen the most warming, with Delaware, Massachusetts, and New Jersey not far behind.

Here at home, Palm Springs was one of the more than 200 cities which has experienced at least 2°F of warming. Average temperatures here in the desert are now approximately 2.1°F warmer compared to 1970. This is a bit below the California and national averages of 2.9° and 2.8°, respectively.