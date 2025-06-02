Weather Insider: Summer is getting hotter all across the nation

Summers are warming all across the country. According to Climate Central, 97% of locations analyzed now experience average summer temperatures warmer than in the 1970s. In total, by an average of 2.6°F. The areas that have seen the most warming include the Southwest and Northwest.

Here at home in the Coachella Valley, summers have warmed for us as well. In fact, we have warmed up by about 3.1°F, half a degree more than the average for the rest of the United States.

It's not just that temperatures are increasing. We're also experiencing more days with temperatures above the seasonal average. We now experience 25 more above-normal days compared to 1970. These warmer temperatures and additional warmer-than-usual days can have many impacts, including on our health, agriculture, tourism, and more.