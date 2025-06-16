Weather Insider: A local Palm Springs resident made an app for your evaporative cooler

Summers here in the Coachella Valley mean one thing above all else... heat! So we desert folk find ways to stay cool in the summer months. One of the tools we use to stay cool is evaporative coolers. But whether or not we can use evaporative coolers is dependent on our weather. To help forecast if we can use an evaporative cooler, a local Palm Springs resident, Will Pierce (a former software engineer), created an app.

Pierce spent more than two years developing the app. The app tells users a vast amount of useful weather information, ranging from temperatures to humidity. It can even provide information about how much money you can save by using your evaporative cooler.

When asked about the most challenging part of making the app, Pierce said, "It is very difficult to calculate all of the different numbers involved. And so it took me a very long time not just to write the code, but just to learn what I needed to know in order to know how to write the code."

The app is called Evaporative Cooler Forecsater and is currently available to download on both Apple and Android devices.