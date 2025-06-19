Weather Insider: Show Your Stripes Day

It’s no secret that temperatures are rising all across the globe thanks to rising greenhouse gas emissions. Graphics like these help show this warming trend. Each stripe represents one year, with the color representing the average temperature compared to the climatological average. Warmer colors represent warmer than average temperatures, and cooler temperatures represent cooler years. Across the globe, we can clearly see a stark warming trend over the recent decades.

Let’s take a look at some data closer to home. Here, we can see the graphic for Riverside, CA, and again, we can see that noticeable warming trend.

Here we can see the Annual Greenhouse Gas Index and the sharp rise in all heat-trapping chemicals in the atmosphere. The amount of these chemicals in the atmosphere has risen about 50 percent since 1990 alone.

Show Your Stripes Day is this Saturday, June 21st, 2025.