Weather Insider: More Extreme Heat

The summer months mean a return of intense heat waves across the U.S. That's especially true for some areas like here in the Coachella Valley. ClimateCentral analyzed heat waves across the US over the last few decades. They found that 80 percent of the areas they analyzed now see more intense heat waves every year. That translates to 198 cities.

Nearly all of the desert southwest is seeing more heat waves. Of course, that includes us here in the Coachella Valley. Compared ot the 1970s, we now experience about three more heat waves with highs a year.

Extreme heat is consistently the biggest weather-related killer year after year. Last year alone, nearly 200 people died as a result of extreme heat. That's why it's crucial to always practice heat safety during the warmer months.