Weather Insier: Rising Ocean Temperatures

Published 5:24 PM

Ocean temperatures across the globe have been on the rise in recent years. Warmer oceans can have a number of consequences, ranging from increasing the strength of tropical cyclones to the bleaching of coral reefs. 2023 and 2024 saw record-high ocean temperatures, with 2025 not far behind. This is especially true when you compare it to the 1982-2020 average.

We're also continuing to closely monitor the tropics as hurricane season ramps up. NOAA has slightly shifted its forecast for this season. While an above average season is still expected, they have changed the chance of that happening from 60% down to 50%.

