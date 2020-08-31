Not a lot of heat; lots of humidity

Local Forecast

A lone thunderstorm has developed over the Santa Rosa Mountains. The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking this storm should it drift over the Coachella Valley.

Feeling sticky outside? Dew point temperatures are in the 60s and 70s across the Coachella Valley this afternoon creating the unpleasant environment. We'll be drier Tuesday with dew points dropping into the 40s.

We'll continue to experience seasonal temperatures through the middle of the week before a big warm-up moves in by the holiday weekend.

Average for today's date is 105°. The average drops to 104° tomorrow.