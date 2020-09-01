Drier and more Comfortable Today

Local Forecast

The dew points and humidity values dropped considerably overnight, making today far more comfortable than yesterday. The next couple of days will remain close to seasonal norms, too.

Yesterday the dew points were in the seventies! Today, much better. Through the afternoon, we'll see dew points in the forties, so it will feel better and you can use those evap coolers!

Air quality is in the moderate range, and expected to stay there through the day.

Temperatures will be on the rise as we head toward the Labor Day weekend, so September starts mild and comfortable, but the weekend looks more like summer.