Record heat expected for the holiday weekend

Local Forecast

Similar to what was felt across the desert yesterday, temperatures this afternoon are staying close to seasonal highs. Average is 104°.

as of 3:30 p.m.

A nice and steady cooling will take place through the evening with clear skies lasting long after the sunset at 7:09 p.m.

The big weather story for the week includes a ridge of high pressure that will bring record temperatures to the Coachella Valley this holiday weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for much of Southern California beginning 10:00 a.m. Friday through 8:00 p.m. Monday as temperatures climb more than 10° above normal.