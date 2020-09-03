Heat spreading across Southern California ahead of holiday weekend

Local Forecast

The big weather story for the week includes a ridge of high pressure that will bring record heat to the Coachella Valley this holiday weekend. The warmer temperatures are already beginning to be felt here in the Coachella Valley. As of 3:00 p.m., Palm Springs was up to 110° -- 3° warmer than yesterday.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Southern California beginning 10:00 a.m. Friday through 8:00 p.m. Monday as temperatures climb more than 10° above normal.

The above-average highs look to break several high temperature records.

Cooler weather arrives Tuesday and persists through the remainder of the week with the potential for a Santa Ana wind event Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned!

