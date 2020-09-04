Record heat forecast for Labor Day weekend

Local Forecast

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Southern California through Monday evening as another heat wave arrives for the holiday weekend.

Temperatures have already climbed more than 10° above average, as of Friday afternoon, and more heat is anticipated in the upcoming days.

The combination of high heat, low humidity, and localized gusty winds is also why a Red Flag Warning has been issued for Riverside County mountains. Practice fire safety measures if camping or cooking out this weekend.

Not only are the forecast highs above average (103°-104°) but also record breaking as afternoon temperatures look to climb up to 120°.