Tracking cooler temperatures and gusty winds

Local Forecast

The Air Quality Index (AQI) has the Coachella Valley in the 'moderate' category right now. A Smoke Advisory is in effect through the afternoon as smoke from the El Dorado fire is drifting east.

Relief from the smoke looks to arrive Tuesday afternoon as winds shift to have an offshore flow, which will blow smoke to the southwest.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued once more as Santa Ana winds are expected to bring drier conditions and gusty winds that will be favorable for rapid spread of fire.

A quick look at how the heat from the holiday weekend brought a variety of records to the desert. In addition to the daily records of 116°+ temperatures, Sunday's high of 120° delivered the 19th day of 115°+ temperatures to Palm Springs this year. This ties the current record of having this many excessive heat days in one year.