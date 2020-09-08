Smoky skies, Santa Anas, and cooler temperatures

Local Forecast

Winds from the north-northeast will continue through the night, gradually weakening Wednesday morning. Gusts around the desert will be the strongest in the High Desert with gusts around the valley floor near 30 MPH.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect through Wednesday evening as dry and gusty conditions provide critical fire weather conditions that can increase extreme fire behavior.

One positive to this week's weather are the cooler temperatures that are being felt because of the smoke and the continued cooling mid-week due to low pressure moving south from the north.

Palm Springs has had 71 days of consecutive triple digit temperatures but that streak will end Wednesday with a quick visit from the 90s before warming into the weekend.