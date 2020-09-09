Temperatures feeling more bearable for the next week

Local Forecast

Temperatures are tracking below seasonal Wednesday and Thursday because of a trough of low pressure. This is a strong trough bringing below normal temperatures to much of West-Central U.S. The average for Palm Springs today is 103° and drops to 102°.

Winds have subsided for the most part and will continue to through the evening. A Red Flag Warning does still remain for parts of Riverside County due to some areas of gusty winds and low humidity expected to elevate fire weather through 8 p.m. tonight.

The smokey skies have also subsided due to nearby fires. There is a smoke advisory still in effect through tonight but most of the smoke has already been transported out of the Coachella Valley by the winds. AQI shows levels in the good category for now with levels reaching to moderate tomorrow.

Temperatures will remain below average through Thursday with just a mild warm-up expected for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to be much more bearable through this next week ahead.