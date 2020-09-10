Skip to Content
Published 7:37 am

Another Mild Day Ahead

Highs finally stayed below 100 and will do so again today. A large area of low pressure will keep cooler air flowing in the region.

The winds have shifted, so there may likely be more smoke to contend with in the Valley today, so the SCAQMD has extended the Smoke Advisory through tonight.

Despite that, Air Quality remains in the good range so far today.

Dew points have recovered enough to cancel Red Flag Warnings and Wind Advisories, but humidity is still nicely in check.

Temperatures will gradually rise through the weekend, but stay well below the record pace we saw last weekend.

7-Day Forecast / CBS Weather / Dewpoint / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Weather / Weather Alerts

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

