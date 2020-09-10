Another Mild Day Ahead

Local Forecast

Highs finally stayed below 100 and will do so again today. A large area of low pressure will keep cooler air flowing in the region.

The winds have shifted, so there may likely be more smoke to contend with in the Valley today, so the SCAQMD has extended the Smoke Advisory through tonight.

Despite that, Air Quality remains in the good range so far today.

Dew points have recovered enough to cancel Red Flag Warnings and Wind Advisories, but humidity is still nicely in check.

Temperatures will gradually rise through the weekend, but stay well below the record pace we saw last weekend.