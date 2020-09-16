Warm today; cooling into weekend

Local Forecast

A ridge of high pressure is delivering the heat to the west and the Coachella Valley is feeling the warmth today! Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 111° this afternoon. An average high for today's date is 101°.

Temperatures will begin to cool Thursday with the cooling trend continuing into the weekend ahead. Aside from the smoky haze, mostly sunny skies are expected for Thursday with more sunshine by Friday and Saturday.

A Smoke Advisory remains in effect across most of Riverside County. This continues to be a result of smoke from the El Dorado fire filtering into the desert's air.

Air quality for the Coachella Valley was in the 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' category as of Wednesday afternoon, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 114.

as of 3:45 p.m.

Just 6 days until the autumnal equinox! Our current forecast has things feeling like fall in the desert should by Tuesday with highs near 100°.

Not exactly "sweater weather" quite yet but now is a good time to start decorating for fall if you have been holding off!

