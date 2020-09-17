Relief arrives by the weekend

Local Forecast

So much for the cool down beginning today! Smoke aloft was much thinner allowing for more warming at the surface. Palm Springs has reached 112° this afternoon.

A Smoke Advisory remains in effect across most of Riverside County. This continues to be a result of smoke from the El Dorado fire filtering into the desert's air. Read more about the advisory here.

Air quality for the Coachella Valley was in the 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' category as of Thursday afternoon, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 125.

Just 5 days until the autumnal equinox! Our current forecast has things feeling more like fall in the desert should feel by Tuesday with highs just above 100°.

Not exactly "sweater weather" quite yet but now is a good time to start decorating for fall if you have been holding off!

