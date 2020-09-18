Gradual cooling into weekend

Local Forecast

A Smoke Advisory remains in effect by South Coast Air Quality Management District as multiple wildfires continue to produce large amounts of smoke. Read the details about the active advisories here.

Air quality Friday afternoon is in the 'moderate' category.

as of 3:00 p.m.

Smoke from the El Dorado fire will affect more of the High Desert this evening as gusty, at times, winds push the plume to the east. Smoke from the Snow fire is expected to affect the valley floor, primarily those communities in the west valley.

With an area of low pressure moving into the Pacific Northwest, the ridge of high pressure that's been in place over the Desert Southwest is being shifted to the east. This is resulting in a gradual cooling trend that will continue through the weekend and early next week.

High temperatures will range from 102°-104° for the official start of autumn on Tuesday. An average high for the date would be 98°.

