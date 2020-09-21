A Cooler Less Smoky Week Ahead

Local Forecast

Air Quality started out in the "Good" range today, but has slipped into "Moderate", but we are seeing less in the way of smoke today.

Despite the improvement, we remain under a smoke advisory from the SCAQMD through this evening. Most of the smoke is coming from the Bob Cat fire in Los Angeles County, and the bulk of that is blowing into the high desert.

High pressure will keep temps above normal today, but also keep us under sunny conditions for this last day of Summer 2020.

The Autumnal Equinox happens at 6:30 AM PDT tomorrow, ushering in Astronomic Fall.

Highs today will span the 105-107 range.

In the rest of the week, we expect temperatures to trend slightly downward!