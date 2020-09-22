The start of fall brings above-normal temperatures

Local Forecast

The autumnal equinox occurred at 6:30 a.m. marking the official start of the fall season. Equi = equal, nox = night.

We're experiencing a break from the high heat but it's still not very fall-like, even for the desert. Palm Springs has recorded a high of 106° this afternoon.

An average high for today's date is 98° but we'll remain above normal through the extended forecast. Temperatures look to warm near 110° by Monday.

The Smoke Advisory related to the Bobcat and El Dorado fires has been extended through Wednesday afternoon. Details related to the advisory can be found here. Air quality for the Coachella Valley is in the 'moderate' category as of Tuesday afternoon.

