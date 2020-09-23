Triple digits are sticking around

Local Forecast

Highs remain above the date's average of 98°. Palm Springs has peaked at 106° so far this afternoon. Triple digit temperatures will remain 5-10° above normal through the remainder of this week.

Air quality is in the 'moderate' category this afternoon.

as of 3:30 p.m.

The Smoke Advisory related to the Bobcat and El Dorado fires has been extended through Thursday afternoon. Details related to the advisory can be found here.

