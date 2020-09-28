Better air quality but still warm and dry

Local Forecast

Air quality has improved greatly since last week. Air quality is in the 'good' category this afternoon.

Temperatures are continuing to trend 10°+ warmer than average. Palm Springs has reached 108° so far this afternoon. An average high would be 96°.

as of 3:30 p.m.

A Red Flag Warming is in effect for Riverside and San Bernardino county mountains, including the San Gorgonio Pass, until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. Offshore winds continue to provide drying conditions to the Southland with relative humidity values near 10%.

