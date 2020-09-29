Heat persists through final days of September

Local Forecast

The Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 5:00 p.m. as relative humidity drops to 6% in Palm Springs.

Temperatures across the west coast continue to climb above seasonal averages. Some parts of California and Oregon are experiencing highs almost 20° above normal.

The ridge of high pressure bringing the heat to the western United States will remain in place through the middle of the week before a subtle weakening.

