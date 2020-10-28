Slow Warming for Halloween Weekend

Local Forecast

Wins subsided in the overnight, allowing morning lows to drop into the forties and fifties this morning for a brisk start to the day. However, the cooler air moving out as High Pressure builds back in.

Air Quality has improved since the winds have backed off, and the AQI is now in the "Moderate" range.

Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the low-to-mid eighties today.

As we head into this eventful weekend, highs will be near 90, so about 5 degrees above average. Remember to dress up for Halloween and to set your clocks BACK an hour on Sunday!