Warming into the weekend

Temperatures are on the rise through the remainder of the week and into the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west.

Highs in the 80s will climb into the low 90s just in time for Halloween.

Just 3 days to go until the spookiest night of the year. Get ready for clear skies and a full moon! Will your night be filled with tricks or treats?

