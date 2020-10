Local Forecast

High pressure is building in from the Coast, and that will producer warmer temps into the Halloween Weekend.

Speaking of Halloween, look for highs in the low 90s, and also be on the lookout for a Trunk-or-Treat event at the River in Rancho Mirage from 4-7pm. Dress up and drive up!

Today look for highs near our seasonal normal, mid-eighties.

Warming into the 90s as we progress into the weekend.