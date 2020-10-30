Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:28 am

A Halloween Warm-Up

High pressure building across the Western states will increase daytime highs and moderate overnight lows through the weekend and into next week.

This is part of a broader weather pattern forcing the Jet Stream well to the North over the Western US, and then seeing it dive deep into the Southeastern part of the Country, making for a chilly Halloween in the Northeast.

Today, not so spooky with highs near the 90 degree mark.

Tomorrow KESQ News Channel 3 is a proud sponsor of the Trunk-or-Treat event at the River in Rancho Mirage. Dress up and drive through! 4-7pm tomorrow afternoon/evening.

Into next week, the highs really climb, well into the 90s for a while.

7-Day Forecast / CBS Weather / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Video / Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content