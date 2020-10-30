A Halloween Warm-Up

Local Forecast

High pressure building across the Western states will increase daytime highs and moderate overnight lows through the weekend and into next week.

This is part of a broader weather pattern forcing the Jet Stream well to the North over the Western US, and then seeing it dive deep into the Southeastern part of the Country, making for a chilly Halloween in the Northeast.

Today, not so spooky with highs near the 90 degree mark.

Into next week, the highs really climb, well into the 90s for a while.