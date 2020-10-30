Warmer weather for Halloween

Local Forecast

Warmer weather than yesterday, Palm Springs has climbed into the low 90s this afternoon. A ridge of high pressure remains in place over the west coast through the Halloween weekend. This will keep temperatures warmer than normal into the first week of November.

Just 1 day to go until the spookiest night of the year. Get ready a full moon with increasing cloud cover! Pleasant conditions for some drive-thru trick-or-treating at The River at Rancho Mirage.

This will be the warmest Halloween since 2015 when a high of 94 degrees was recorded. Average for the date is 84 degrees.

